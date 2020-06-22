Boeck continues All-American father’s legacy at UTC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s one thing when a father gets to see his son play at the next level for a sport both love. However, when the son becomes a star at the father’s alma mater, that’s something extra special.

Mocs linebacker Ty Boeck is continuing his father’s storied legacy at Chattanooga — 30 years later.

Boeck takes after his dad. That’s evident in the linebacker’s work ethic.

Boeck went from getting a handful of reps on special teams his freshman year — to leading the Southern Conference in fumble recoveries and having the second most tackles on the team his sophomore year.

“He was pretty much always telling me, ‘If you want to be what you say you want to be, you have to work at it.’ He’s kind of instilled in me that drive. He’s shown me what it takes to be special,” Boeck said.

Dad Troy knows first hand what it’s like to be special. He was Captain, All-Conference, and an All-American during his time with the Mocs in the late 80s.

“I think what he did I’m very proud of. He did some great things. They named an award after him. Not a lot of people get to say that,” Boeck said. “He’s in the hall of fame. He’s an All-American. I really don’t have any ambitions to live up to that, more than I’m just proud of what he did and to be able to wear the same colors that he did.”

“I’m not so much concerned about a legacy or anything like that,” Boeck’s dad Troy said. “I never have been. As every day goes by, I’ve always told him that I just want him to be his best — to go out, compete, and be the best football player, or whatever endeavor he chooses to pursue, just be the best at whatever you choose to be the best you can be”

Troy impressed that competitive mindset on Ty since he was young — coaching him from Pop Warner to high school at Soddy Daisy.

Now, he gets to relax and watch his son play from the stands.

“Well, now when I mess up, I’m not as hesitant to go over on the sidelines, because in high school, I knew I’d get an ear full,” Boeck said, laughing.

“It’s really different,” his dad said. “I just get to watch my own kid. I watch when he wins. I watch when he loses. I enjoy both of them. It’s great, you can’t trade that for anything.”

“I wouldn’t wish for another dad. I love him. He’s a great dad. I’m proud to be his son, for sure,” Boeck said.

