My Best Me Health Tip – What To Eat Before You Exercise

There are many ways to get a boost of energy before you get ready to exercise. The University of Montana did a study in 2019 comparing people that consumed potato based foods before exercising versus those that consumed an energy drink. They found that those eating the potato based snacks performed just as well as those with the energy drinks.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money on energy drinks to get ready to exercise. A good baked potato 30 minutes before you exercise works just as well. Also consider a glass of skim milk or eating an apple. One apple a day can improve your cardiovascular system by 20%.

