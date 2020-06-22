Chattanooga Police respond to shooting at 38th Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga police investigate a shooting in Alton Park.

Crime tape blocked off a portion of West 38th Street near Central Avenue Monday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

According to police, patrol got a call of a shooting at 101 West 38th Street just before 2 p.m.

They responded and found a person who had been shot.

Officers then secured a crime scene.

“At this time our investigators are really just beginning to unpack everything. We’re still determining what the status of the victims are. How many victims there might be,” Chattanooga Police Sergeant Jeremy Eames said.