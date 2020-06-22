Chattanooga Police respond to shooting at 38th Street

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga police investigate a shooting in Alton Park.
Crime tape blocked off a portion of West 38th Street near Central Avenue Monday afternoon.
According to police, patrol got a call of a shooting at 101 West 38th Street just before 2 p.m.
They responded and found a person who had been shot.
Officers then secured a crime scene.
“At this time our investigators are really just beginning to unpack everything. We’re still determining what the status of the victims are. How many victims there might be,” Chattanooga Police Sergeant Jeremy Eames said.
