NASCAR investigating after noose found in Wallace's garage

Angela Moryan
Photo: NASCAR

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WDEF) — NASCAR says it is investigating after a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega late Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, the sport says they’re going to do everything to “identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM NASCAR:

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Wallace is the only African-American driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series. In a tweet, Wallace said “this despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful remainder of how much further we have to go as a society…”

This comes after NASCAR announced they would be banning Confederate flags from all future races.

Strong storms forced the GEICO 500 to be postponed until Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

