Man arrested for spray painting “Black Lives Matter” on house

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- According to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Garner was arrested on charges of Vandalism Over $1000 after he spray painted Black Lives Matter on all four sides of the residence.

The house is located on Northeast 6th Street in Cleveland.

