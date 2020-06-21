Man arrested for spray painting “Black Lives Matter” on house

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- According to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Garner was arrested on charges of Vandalism Over $1000 after he spray painted Black Lives Matter on all four sides of the residence.
The house is located on Northeast 6th Street in Cleveland.
