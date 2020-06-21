Lightning strikes house in Hixson

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF)- The fire happened in the 1800 block of Bay Pointe Drive in Hixson.
Multiple companies responded to the fire.
Residents and the their pets got out of the home safely.
