Fire at Huber plant in Rhea County

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
2
Courtesy: George Thacker

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WDEF)- There was a major fire at the Huber plant this morning in Rhea County.

According to Rhea County Executive George Thacker, the fire was caused by wood shavings on a conveyor belt.

Firefighters fought the fire on three levels of the building.

Several fire agencies assisted with the fire.

Thacker says that fire crews were mainly concerned about the heat coming from the fire combined with the heat outside.

“We got the fire out in about an hour. In thirty minutes to an hour the fire was out. Everyone was safe, no one was hurt and uh like I said, we were really just worried about the heat. We had a lot of response from other counties and we really appreciate that. It really saved us”, adds Thacker.

The plant will reopen tomorrow.

