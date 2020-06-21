Fire at Huber plant in Rhea County

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WDEF)- There was a major fire at the Huber plant this morning in Rhea County.
According to Rhea County Executive George Thacker, the fire was caused by wood shavings on a conveyor belt.
Firefighters fought the fire on three levels of the building.
Several fire agencies assisted with the fire.
Thacker says that fire crews were mainly concerned about the heat coming from the fire combined with the heat outside.
“We got the fire out in about an hour. In thirty minutes to an hour the fire was out. Everyone was safe, no one was hurt and uh like I said, we were really just worried about the heat. We had a lot of response from other counties and we really appreciate that. It really saved us”, adds Thacker.
The plant will reopen tomorrow.
