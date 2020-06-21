14-year-old shot on Grove Street

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
1

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.(WDEF)- The Chattanooga police is investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

According to CPD the shooting happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at 1100 Grove Street.

- Advertisement -

Police say that a large crowd was hanging out when the gunfire started.

No other injuries have been reported.

The boy was transported to the hospital.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact CPD.

You can remain anonymous.

Previous articleTiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.