14-year-old shot on Grove Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.(WDEF)- The Chattanooga police is investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

According to CPD the shooting happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at 1100 Grove Street.

Police say that a large crowd was hanging out when the gunfire started.

No other injuries have been reported.

The boy was transported to the hospital.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact CPD.

You can remain anonymous.