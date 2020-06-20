Shooting on Wimberly Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man was shot early Saturday morning on Wimberly Drive.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department, they responded to a person shot call around 12:55 this morning.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived on scene, they located a 37-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

CPD says that no suspect information was provided.

If you have any information regarding the incident contact CPD.

You can remain anonymous.