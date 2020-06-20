Beyoncé drops surprise single ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises in the form a new single called “Black Parade.” The singer’s website says the song released late Friday will benefit Black-owned small businesses. It arrived on Juneteenth, an annual celebration of African Americans’ liberation from slavery. This year’s celebration has taken on a special significance due to sweeping protests over the police killing of George Floyd last month. It’s the latest surprise release from the singer, who along with husband Jay-Z released the nine-track album “Everything Is Love” in 2018 with no notice, and dropped her album “Beyoncé” as a surprise in 2013.

6/20/2020 9:30:05 AM (GMT -4:00)