Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – June 19th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warming Trend Is Now Underway, With Hotter Weather This Weekend!



Fair to partly cloudy will continue through the morning It will be mainly dry and mild again with lows in the low to mid 60’s. The warmup continues for Friday with a few isolated late day storms and some more humidity. Highs will settle into the mid to upper 80’s.

The Weekend: Mostly sunny, mainly dry and hot for Saturday with highs near 90. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid again for Sunday with highs near 92. A spotty late storm possible. We’ll see a corresponding increase in the humidity as well.

Scattered PM showers and storms will return for next week with near normal weather for much of the week.

88 & 67 are our seasonal highs and lows.

