Salvation Army assistance still available for tornado victims

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Thanks to large donations by Food City and its partners, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and the United Way of Greater Chattanooga, the Salvation Army has more than $200,000 available for tornado victims.

Some Hamilton County residents are still picking up the pieces over two months after Easter’s deadly tornadoes. As cleanup continues, the Salvation Army has funding available for anyone affected by the storm.

- Advertisement -

“You have your emergency assistance phase, but when that’s over with, there are needs that are discovered,” said Major Mark Smith of the Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga. “These needs are not immediately apparent. So, there has to be some long term care, some long term recovery, and that’s what these funds are for.”

The Salvation Army is offering up to $1,200 per person, but each funding allocation is based on the family’s needs.

The assistance is helping the Gonzalez family finally begin to rebuild.

“I wasn’t expecting to be surprised with what they granted me with,” Giselle Gonzalez said. “I’m more than pleased and blessed. I appreciate it, and I’m glad because it’s going to get things moving.”

Gonzalez lives in Auburn Hills Mobile Park in Ooltewah. She says her neighbors will benefit greatly from the financial aid.

“I think they’re going to be really happy and excited, something else they can look forward to. And I’m pretty sure it’s going to be great use for them,” Gonzalez said.

Major Smith hopes this monetary support will jump start the recovery process for victims.

“We can’t solve everybody’s problems for them, but the idea that they have a place to go and somebody cares about them, and somebody will step up and do something to help them, that’s a wonderful thing,” Major Smith said.

If you need assistance in the greater Chattanooga area, you can set up an appointment to meet with Salvation Army workers by calling Social Services at (423) 305-6200 or by going to the Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga’s website. In Bradley County, you can call the Salvation Army Social Service Office in Cleveland at (423) 308-3467.

If you’d like to donate to continue the relief efforts, you can find a donation button on the Salvation Army’s website.