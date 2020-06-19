Lake Winnie begins the reopening process with Waterpark only

ROSSVILLE, GA (WDEF)- Since the pandemic closures, many have been wondering if Lake Winnepesaukah would open for the summer.

The official start of Lake Winnie, in Rossville Georgia, will be Saturday, June 20th, but it is just the beginning of the park’s reopening process.

- Advertisement -

Normally when you walk through Lake Winnie you will see lines of people and visitors filling amusement park rides.

But due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Lake Winnie will be holding off on opening the amusement park section-for now.

“It’s been a bit of a challenge but as the CDC has stated the Covid-19 virus cannot live in properly maintained water. Therefore we chose to open the waterpark first because our chlorine and PH levels are monitored every hour,” says Talley Green, Public Relations for Lake Winnie.

When you arrive at the park you will notice prices have dropped to 25 dollars a person due to only one half of the park being opened.”

Visitors can choose to ride the train or walk through the attractions to get to the Soakya Water Park.

Officials with the park say all necessary precautions have been taken including all employees and lifeguards wearing masks-unless they are in the water.

Overall-employees say they are excited to get back to some sense of normalcy.

“We are so thrilled. As you can see families and kids of all ages are here today. We are just looking forward to providing clean, safe fun for all ages,” says Green.

It has not been decided when the amusement park section will reopen, but for now-the public can cool off at the water park

For more information go to our website on Lake Winnie, click here.