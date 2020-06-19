Hooked On Science – How To Make Raisins Dance

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Clear Carbonated Soda

• Transparent Drinking Glass

• Raisins

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the transparent drinking glass 3/4 of the way with the clear carbonated soda. Describe and classify the clear carbonated soda by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Drop several raisins into the transparent drinking glass of clear carbonated soda and observe. Describe and classify the raisins by their observable properties.

EXPLANATION

The raisins initially sink since they are denser than the clear carbonated soda. The carbon dioxide gas bubbles, in the clear carbonated soda, stick to the surface of the raisins. This now makes the raisins less dense than the soda causing them to left up through the soda. Once the raisins reach the top, the bubbles pop, and the raisins sink back to the bottom.

