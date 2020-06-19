Athens promises biggest fireworks show ever in McMinn County

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – In a year where fireworks shows are being cancelled left and right, the City of Athens is promising the biggest show ever in McMinn County.

They are naming this year’s show in honor of Buddy Liner.

He helped save the show in 2013 when it’s future was in doubt and challenged the city to put on a major display.

“When we lost our funding in 2013, Buddy stepped up and made sure his community had fireworks” says Parks and Rec. President Austin Fesmire.

“I will never forget the first time Buddy watched the show with me up close and watching him smile afterword and say, “Dad Gum that was great.’”

The need to social distance this year has actually pushed the city to up it’s game.

“One of the hurdles we initially faced with the fireworks was how we could shoot them while allowing people to follow social distance guidelines,” said Fesmire. “As I discussed the issue with Pyro Shows we came upon the idea of going higher so we would be above the trees with all of the fireworks. Of course, additional altitude requires more lift and more lift is accomplished with larger shells, which require a much larger safety zone inside of the park. Thankfully the park has enough room to launch these types of shells. Even though it requires closing the park, I guarantee you Pyro Shows has put together a show for Athens that any city, large or small, would be envious of. Some of these large shells will literally break across the length of the park,” said Fesmire.

Athens Regional Park will be closed all day to the public for safety.

Instead, officials are urging people to find good vantage points outside the park.

The 18-minute show actually kicks off with a flyover at 8:30 PM from the 134th Air Refueling Wing from the McGee Tyson TN Air National Guard Base.

It will head down Highway 11 to salute the men and women in uniform serving our country.

You can also tune in to radio for choreographed music for the fireworks on WJSQ 101.7 FM, and WLAR 1450 AM, 95.1 FM.