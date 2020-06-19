Another law enforcement officer in trouble over social media post

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Another local law enforcement agency is having to apologize for a social media post.

This time it is the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

The post was on a deputy’s personal Facebook page.

Sheriff Steve Lawson’s statement on the post:

“The language exhibited on this former deputy’s Facebook was unacceptable and will not be tolerated by any of my officers or staff. Less than 12 hours passed from time the post was published to the time his resignation was tendered. Such behavior will not be tolerated under my administration.”

The deputy cited ‘health conditions and other reasons beyond my control’ but did not apologize for the post.

It has since been taken down.

He posted it late Thursday night and had resigned by 10:45 the next morning.

A copy circulated today attributed to a Bradley Deputy was an angry rant defending the confederate monument that is under fire in Cleveland and calls out “LGBT Bull*** and “Black Lives Matter Bull****.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a racially offensive social media post.

It suggests taking violent actions against members of Black Lives Matter.

The Sheriff’s Office says the name on the social media account is not one of their employees.

They say they are working with the local FBI Office and their specialized units.

Sheriff Jim Hammond says “This type of statement or conduct does not reflect our agency’s mission or values, nor will it be tolerated.”

The Rossville Police Department fired a part time officer over a Facebook Share.

It showed five black suspects in a brutal crime in Georgia and added that they should be hung.

Captain Dave Scroggins from the Department says the post affected his ability to serve the community.