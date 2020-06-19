AMC movie theatres reopening July 15

LEAWOOD, Kansas (WDEF) – AMC is the latest national movie theatre chain to announce their reopening plans.

They plan to open 90% of their theatres by July 15th and all of them by the end of the month.

- Advertisement -

That will be in time to show the predicted summer blockbusters Mulan from Disney and TENET from director Christopher Nolan.

AMC Theatres operate most of the screens in our area… AMC Majestic downtown, Chattanooga 18 in East Ridge, Majestic 12 at Northgate, Chattanooga 10 at Hamilton Place, Battlefield 10 in Fort Oglethorpe, Bradley Square 12 in Cleveland and the Walnut Square 12 in Dalton.

They will post specific reopening dates and procedures for each theatre in early July.

But you can expect limited seating space, new cleaning stations and concession changes.

In court filings a few weeks ago, the company said the coronavirus closings could force them into bankruptcy.

But the company now says they have secured enough cash to weather the storm.