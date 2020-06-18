Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – June 18th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warming Trend Is Now Underway, With Hotter Weather This Weekend!



Today: Becoming partly sunny and a little warmer with isolated afternoon showers possible, with highs around 84. Fair to partly cloudy and not as mild Thursday night with lows near 65. The warmup continues for Friday with a few isolated late day storms and highs in the upper 80’s.

The Weekend: Mostly sunny, mainly dry and hot for the weekend with highs back in the low 90’s both Saturday and Sunday. A spotty storm possible later Sunday. We’ll see a corresponding increase in the humidity as well.

Scattered PM showers and storms will return for next week.

88 & 66 are our seasonal highs and lows.

