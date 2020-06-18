Viral Video of McMinn Co Offensive Lineman Bryce Goodner Showcases His Athletic Ability

Athens, TN-(WDEF-TV) It’s often been said that the only people who recognize offensive linemen are their quarterbacks, and their mothers. But now social media is giving o-linemen some much deserved recognition, especially McMinn County’s Bryce Goodner. He posted a twitter video recently that would have had Keanu Reeves going ‘whoa’.

And the clip helps demonstrate why Goodner is his region’s reigning offensive lineman of the year.

Besides the physical tools, Bryce Goodner possesses another trait that coaches love to see from their offensive linemen.

Said head coach Bo Cagle:”He’s just nasty on the field.”

Said Goodner:”I just play. If I knock someone on the ground, I’m thinking all right, he’s good. Who can I get now?”

And don’t let Goodner’s demeanor fool you, he can easily knock down good grades too.

Said Goodner:”They ask me about my grades. I’ve got a 3.9. I think it’s a 3.94 to be exact. I got that, and I took my ACT once and got a 29 on it. I don’t think I sound like a bumpkin’, but I definitely don’t sound bright on the phone.”

Said Cagle:”If he didn’t have the academics, it wouldn’t matter how big and strong he was, he wouldn’t be recruited like he is right now.”

The attention Goodner gets for football and academics is well deserved, but he has gained even more attention from his feats of strength videos, especially the one where the 300-pound lineman just casually hops out of the pool.

Said Goodner:”I was at my grandmother’s house. A song came on I didn’t like, so I got up to change it. Hopped out of the pool, and my momma said, what did you just do? I said I got out of the pool. She’s like oh my gosh, we need to put that on twitter. I’m like why? And then she’s like, just do it. And I did, and people loved it.”

Reporter:”That was your mother that shot that video?”

Said Goodner:”It was actually my grandmother. (chuckles) My momma wanted to be in the shot with us in the background.”

Reporter:”First impression of his famous pool video.”

Said Cagle:”Yeah. That’s awesome! That is so cool! I mean it’s powerful. You just imagine how powerful he is and how explosive you have to be to lift yourself up out of that water like that.”

Reporter:”What does your mother say now? Like I told you?”

Goodner:”Oh yeah. The first night we posted it. It had been like an hour, and it had gotten like 18,000 or 20,000 views on there. Dang. I said you were right. She said I was what? I’m like you are right.” (laughter)