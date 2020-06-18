University of Florida Ending “Gator Bait” Chant

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations. President Kent Fuchs also announced in a Thursday letter there would be several other similar changes on campus. Fuchs says the “gator bait” cheer has “horrific historic racist imagery” involving black people being used as alligator bait. Fuchs also says task forces will look into the university’s history of racial issues and whether any Confederate names are on campus buildings. Also ending is the university’s use of prison and jail inmates in agricultural programs.
