Tennessee Hopes to Wear Black Jerseys Against Kentucky in November

During a zoom call with reporters on Thursday, Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt announced his team hopes to break out the black jerseys against Kentucky this season. Pruitt said the plan is to later auction the jerseys off with the proceeds benefiting Black Lives Matter.

Pruitt said the idea developed from the teams Culture Committee, which is led by wide receivers coach Tee Martin. He’s talking with players about how to implement social change, and one of the ideas they came up with was the black jerseys.

The last time Tennessee wore the black tops was 2009 against South Carolina.

Tennessee is set to host Kentucky on November 7th at Neyland Stadium.