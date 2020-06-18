Nashville police chief to retire amid calls for resignation

By JONATHAN MATTISE and REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The police chief of Tennessee’s capital city has announced that he’ll retire amid calls for his resignation and a wave of protests nationwide over policing. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement on Thursday that Police Chief Steve Anderson will step down after a national search for a new chief is completed. Cooper said Anderson intended to retire after serving 10 years as chief. He said his office will seek input from the entire community to find the right leader for the agency. The announcement comes days after more than a dozen city officials signed a resolution seeking to oust Anderson.

