ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The city of Athens was on a bear hunt of sorts on Wednesday.

Multiple residents reported seeing a black bear running through their neighborhoods.

The sightings were in the middle of town, behind the county 911 center.

The city even posted a photo of a young bear scampering in the Hailey Street area.

City officials called in TWRA agents to assist, but no report of a capture at this point.