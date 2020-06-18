Moon River Music Festival cancelled

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Moon River Music Festival is the latest casualty of the coronavirus.

Organizers announced Thursday evening that they will cancel this year’s event at Coolidge Park.

It was scheduled for the second weekend of September.

“The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community is our number one priority.”

Ticket holders will have the option of rolling over their purchase for 2021 or getting a refund.

Organizers are promising “exciting plans” for the September weekend instead… to be announced later.

The pandemic has already cost the region the annual Riverbend Festival and Bonnaroo Festival.

The Nightfall series hopes to resume live performances in August.