Lawsuit filed against Soddy Daisy Police Department

SODDY DAISY, Tenn (WDEF) – The Soddy Daisy Police Department is facing a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit is accusing the police department of excessive force and wrongful death after a 74 year old, John Sawyer who was fatally shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at police officers. 

According to the lawsuit, the Police were responding to a domestic call when they were told that Sawyer reportedly had an unloaded weapon and suffered from dementia. 

It also claims when police entered Sawyer’s bedroom, they did not announce they were police. 

Soddy Daisy City Attorney, Sam Elliott says the city expects to defend the case vigorously. 

And John Sawyers family attorney McCracken Poston says “With the events of the last few weeks bringing into question the methods and practices of police officers, as well as those investigating officer-involved shootings, this is becoming a sadly familiar tale.”

