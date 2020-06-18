Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Looking to recruit minorities

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office is looking for ways to bridge the gap between their office and minorities.

On a zoom panel Wednesday night, Sheriff Hammond spoke about his hopes of having more diversity in his department.

The Sheriff’s office is currently accepting applications and Hammond thinks that this will be a great time for minorities to apply.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond says, “I’m over 50 employees short. So, we’re taking applications for both SRO’s, patrol, for corrections division.”

Hammond says that diversity will help on every call that his deputies are dispatched to.

“If I had a magic wand and the budget was no problem. I would hire teams. I would have a white officer and a black officer, a Hispanic officer with a black officer, a male with a female on a tag team, you get a better response from the community when you arrive on the scene”, adds Hammond.

The department would like to see younger people sign up.

Sheriff Jim Hammond says, “We’re trying to catch more high school young men and women before they have a chance to get out here and maybe get out here and get in trouble because they don’t have a job or they don’t have a career.”

Hammond would like to see more involvement from local pastors and community leaders in the recruitment of young minorities.

Dr. Steve Caudle, who is the pastor here at Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church says, “I’m sure all of the pastors in Chattanooga, black pastors, would love to work with the Sheriff’s department. But, there needs to be there needs to be some line of communication opened up by the Sheriff’s department to know what, when where and how.”

Young people in the Chattanooga area agree that the hiring of minorities will be helpful.

But, they feel like some may be afraid of how they will be perceived.

Marcus Hudson says,”I think that its more of a simple fact because they probably have been known outside of things like that and maybe they feel like oh maybe I’m turning on my people or my people will see me differently than what I really am.”

Below is a list of minimum requirements:

Must have a high school diploma or GED;

Be at least 21 years of age;

Be a citizen of the United States;

Not have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to or entered a plea of nolo contendere to any felony charge or to any violation of any federal or state laws or city ordinances relating to force, violence, theft, dishonesty, gambling, liquor and other alcoholic beverages or controlled substances;

Not have been released or discharged under any other than honorable discharge from any of the armed forces of the United States;

Pass a physical examination and psychological evaluation by a licensed professional that is consistent with ADA and that relates to the essential functions of the position;

Pass a physical and written tests;

Possess a valid motor vehicle operator’s license.

For additional information and other requirements, click here.