CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The health department reports another fatality from Covid-19 on Thursday in Hamilton County.

That brings the total to 25, following two more deaths announced yesterday.

We also saw a higher number of new positive tests… 77.

That breaks a streak of seven days with new cases below 60.

The hospitalization numbers seem to have settled in the 40-50 range and the ICU numbers are edging up again.