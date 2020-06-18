Hamilton County Jail Covid-19 cases

Hamilton County, Tenn (WDEF) – A second round of Covid – 19 testing at the Hamilton County Jail has been completed.

Officials state that 8 corrections officers and 6 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

The sheriff office says at the time of testing the inmates that tested positive were asymptomatic.

Employees who tested positive are quarantined at home and positive inmates have been separated from the others in the jail.