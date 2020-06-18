Hamilton County Jail Covid-19 cases

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
1

Hamilton County, Tenn (WDEF) – A second round of Covid – 19 testing at the Hamilton County Jail has been completed.

Officials state that 8 corrections officers and 6 inmates have tested positive for the virus. 

- Advertisement -

The sheriff office says at the time of testing the inmates that tested positive were asymptomatic. 

Employees who tested positive are quarantined at home and positive inmates have been separated from the others in the jail. 

Previous articleLawsuit filed against Soddy Daisy Police Department
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.