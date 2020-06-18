Former Spring City policeman drowns in the Clinch River

KINGSTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – A former police officer in Rhea County has apparently drowned on the Clinch River in upper east Tennessee.

James D. Perkins was currently working for the Oliver Springs Police.

But he had previously worked for Spring City.

Kingston first responders were called to the Martin Shoals area near a private boat dock on the river where a car was submerged.

They believe the vehicle may have floated downstream some.

After recovering the body, they say the preliminary cause of death is drowning.

The Oliver Springs Police Department posted this statement this afternoon.

“It is with our deepest regret that we inform you of the off duty passing of Officer James D. Perkins. James Perkins has been an officer since 2006 working with the Rockwood Police Department, Roane State Community College Police Department, Springs City Police Department, and with the Oliver Springs Police Department. Officer James Perkins was an outstanding police officer and spent a lot of his time dedicated to the citizens in our area. We thank you Officer James D. Perkins for your service.”