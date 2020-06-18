Former bus driver/minister pleads guilty to making child pornography

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – A former school bus driver has pleaded guilty to federal charges of producing child pornography.

The case is an extension of an investigation last year in Murray County, Georgia.

A Sheriff’s deputy got a tip that Daniel Strickland had molested a young girl that he had babysat.

He pleaded guilty to local charges of molestation.

But his wife reported disturbing photos she found on his phone.

And investigators determined Strickland took explicit photos of a pair of underage girls that he babysat for.

He has now pleaded guilty to producing child pornography of two minors in his care.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 20-25 years on these charges when he is sentenced this fall.

Family members have said that Strickland has worked as a bus driver for Murray County schools, a foster parent and even a minister in his past.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak says “By bringing this perpetrator to justice, we hope this will be at least a small step toward the victims living a normal life.”

“It is of the utmost importance of the Murray County Sheriff’s Office to provide safety and security to each and every one of our citizens, especially our children,” said Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford.