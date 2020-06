Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) — Dave & Busters at Hamilton Place Mall has temporarily closed its doors again. This is after someone working at the business tested positive for COVID-19. The business says they have notified the health department and are deep cleaning and sanitizing the store.

On social media the company posted that the health and safety of the guests and their team members is their top priority.

No word yet when Dave & Buster’s will reopen.