DACA Ruling Reaction

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The temporary legal status of over 600 thousand plus immigrants is safe.

This is after Supreme Court voted against the trump administration’s attempt to dismantle the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals program.

- Advertisement -

“This was honestly the best news we could receive today. I think I could have through my laptop across the room.”

An excited Vivian Lozano, who is the Director of social impact at La Paz Chattanooga, says because DAVA only provides temporary citizenship status, there is still work that needs to be done.

“Part of that is providing a clearer path to citizenship.”

In the state of Tennessee, DACA recipients are required pay out of state tuition at universities and colleges regardless of how long they’ve live here.

“I think it’s unfair.”

Brittany Faith, an immigration attorney and the board chair of La Paz Chattanooga, says her colleagues in law school found loopholes to pay in state tuition through marriage and other ways.

“Someone with DACA is who is also in that same case would not get in state tuition even if they live in Tennessee since they were six months old. To me that doesn’t seem to be an equitable system.”

Despite some challenges of the program, a result of the Supreme Court decision allows more DACA candidates to be accepted, which was put on hold in 20-18.

Lozano encourages dreamers to apply, “This permission that last for two years basically allows a person to live in the United States without the fear of deportation for just existing”.

To apply for DACA go to USCIS.org