CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An 84 year old woman was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Chattanooga.

The wreck happened in the 2500 block of Rossville Boulevard just after noon.

- Advertisement -

Police investigators say the woman was driving a Jeep that turned from Linberg Avenue onto the road at the I -24 exit.

She turned in front of another vehicle that hit her in the side.

Both the driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.