19,925 Tennesseans Filed for Unemployment Last Week

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The rate of Tennesseans filing for unemployment continues to decrease after 19,925 claims were processed last week. This is the tenth straight week of fewer filings than the previous week. 21,417 Tennesseans filed for unemployment the week before. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 1,510 new claims. The Greater Memphis area saw the highest number of unemployment filings in the state with 5,467 claims.
About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work. The latest figure from the Labor Department marks the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy and caused tens of millions of layoffs. The decline was much smaller than in recent weeks, falling just 58,000.
with additional reporting from The Associated Press
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|Claims Since March 15
|602,822
|Local Workforce Development Area
|Number of New Claims
|Greater Memphis
|5,467
|Northwest Tennessee
|442
|Southwest Tennessee
|591
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|4,880
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|851
|Upper Cumberland
|433
|Southeast Tennessee
|1,510
|East Tennessee
|2,055
|Northeast Tennessee
|649
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|13
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|44
|East TN Mobile America Job Center
|5