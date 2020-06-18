19,925 Tennesseans Filed for Unemployment Last Week

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The rate of Tennesseans filing for unemployment continues to decrease after 19,925 claims were processed last week. This is the tenth straight week of fewer filings than the previous week. 21,417 Tennesseans filed for unemployment the week before. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 1,510 new claims. The Greater Memphis area saw the highest number of unemployment filings in the state with 5,467 claims.

About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work. The latest figure from the Labor Department marks the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy and caused tens of millions of layoffs. The decline was much smaller than in recent weeks, falling just 58,000.

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234
June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
Claims Since March 15 602,822

TN Workforce Development Area Map

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims
Greater Memphis 5,467
Northwest Tennessee 442
Southwest Tennessee 591
Northern Middle Tennessee 4,880
Southern Middle Tennessee 851
Upper Cumberland 433
Southeast Tennessee 1,510
East Tennessee 2,055
Northeast Tennessee 649
West TN Mobile American Job Center 13
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 44
East TN Mobile America Job Center 5