19,925 Tennesseans Filed for Unemployment Last Week

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The rate of Tennesseans filing for unemployment continues to decrease after 19,925 claims were processed last week. This is the tenth straight week of fewer filings than the previous week. 21,417 Tennesseans filed for unemployment the week before. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 1,510 new claims. The Greater Memphis area saw the highest number of unemployment filings in the state with 5,467 claims.

About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work. The latest figure from the Labor Department marks the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy and caused tens of millions of layoffs. The decline was much smaller than in recent weeks, falling just 58,000.

with additional reporting from The Associated Press

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 Claims Since March 15 602,822

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims Greater Memphis 5,467 Northwest Tennessee 442 Southwest Tennessee 591 Northern Middle Tennessee 4,880 Southern Middle Tennessee 851 Upper Cumberland 433 Southeast Tennessee 1,510 East Tennessee 2,055 Northeast Tennessee 649 West TN Mobile American Job Center 13 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 44 East TN Mobile America Job Center 5