Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – June 17th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warm, But Not Hot Through The Mid-Week … But The Weekend Will Be A Different Story!



This Morning: Partly cloudy and comfortable again with lows once again near 60, and away from the city expect mid & upper 50’s.

This Afternoon: Partly sunny skies again for Wednesday with a few stray late-day showers, but mainly dry with highs in the low 80’s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable again. Most areas will see overnight lows between 57 & 63.

Tomorrow: A little warmer for Thursday with a few afternoon showers moving through, with highs around 85. The warmup continues for Friday with a few isolated late day storms and highs around 89.

The Weekend: Mostly sunny, mainly dry and hot for the weekend with highs back in the low 90’s both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a corresponding increase in the humidity as well.

Scattered showers and storms will return for next week.

87 & 66 are our seasonal highs and lows.

