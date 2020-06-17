Two more Covid-19 deaths in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department reports two more deaths of Covid-19 patients.

That brings the total here to 24.

Both were Hispanic men with underlying health conditions, one in his fifties, the other in his sixties.

Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes commented “We want to encourage our community to do everything we can to stop this virus and the resulting deaths it brings. Wearing a mask and social distancing must be a priority for all.”

Of the Hamilton County residents who have died so far, there are twice as many men as women. A third are Hispanic. Most were over 60 years of age, though one victim was a child.

Here is the current number of deaths from across our viewing area (75 Total):

Hamilton/Chattanooga TN: 24

McMinn/Athens TN: 15 (from Life Care Center of Athens)

Whitfield/Dalton GA: 10

DeKalb/Ft. Payne AL: 5

Walker/LaFayette GA: 4 (from NHC Healthcare in Rossville, ages 73-90)

Catoosa/Ringgold GA: 3 (including 2 from PruittHealth Ft. Oglethorpe)

Jackson/Bridgeport AL: 3

Bradley/Cleveland TN: 2 (Mayor announced a 3rd death yesterday)

Marion/Jasper TN: 2

Chattooga/Summerville GA: 2

Bledsoe/Pikeville TN: 1 (from Bledsoe Correctional prison)

Grundy/Altamont TN: 1

Dade/Trenton GA: 1

Murray/Chatsworth GA: 1

Cherokee/Murphy NC: 1