Tenn. GOP spike resolution honoring black teen shot, killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tensions erupted on the Tennessee House floor after Republican lawmakers refused to advance a resolution memorializing a young a black woman shot and killed in her car earlier this year.

Democratic members on Tuesday had sought to acknowledge Ashanti Nikole Posey, a 17-year-old girl who was murdered in April at an intersection in Nashville.

Police officers had said that Posey was killed after she and a friend made a “small marijuana sale.”

The marijuana sale has never been proven.

However, House Majority Leader William Lamberth helped block the resolution from advancing after he told the chamber he could not support the legislation due to the circumstance surrounding Posey’s death.