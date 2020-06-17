Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard made the announcement about Garrett Rolfe during a news conference Wednesday.

Howard said Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground and that the officer with him, Devin Brosnan, stood on Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for life Friday night.

Howard says Brosnan is cooperating and has given testimony, the first time in 40 cases he remembers such cooperation.

Rolfe had already been fired after he fatally shot the 27-year-old Brooks.

Brosnan had been put on administrative leave.

Brosnan is being charged with aggravated assault and other crimes.