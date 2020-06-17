House Fire on Waconda Point on Chickamauga Lake

HARRISON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Firefighters from Highway 58 are battled a large house fire on Chickamauga Lake in Harrison tonight.

They got the call around 6:30 to a home at 6512 Waconda Point Road.

The homeowner said he heard the smoke alarm go off and found flames coming from the back of a freezer in his garage.

The fire spread to the attic and eventually destroyed the home.

No one was hurt.

Several local fire agencies responded to the Mutual Aid call, including the Dallas Bay fire boat which was able to spray the back of the home from the lake.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.