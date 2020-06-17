Dalton and Ringgold will hold fireworks shows

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – While several communities are giving fireworks shows and 4th of July celebrations a pass this year, some announced today they WILL be holding them.

The Catoosa Fireworks & Fun Festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 at the Colonnade at Benton Place.

Music, food and kids’ activities will go on from 4 PM until the fireworks show at 9:30.

“After events in recent months that have transformed our lives, we invite our neighbors to enjoy a day when we can come together and celebrate the values that make Catoosa County strong,” said Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven M. Henry.

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of our community’s treasured 1890’s Days in Ringgold this year, so our July 4th festival is a way to celebrate family, fellowship, patriotism and quality of life.”

The City of Dalton also announced they will put on their annual 4th of July celebration.

The fireworks show will be at Heritage Point Park.

Other 4th of July shows that are continuing this year:

DUNLAP: Music Festival with Confederate Railroad headlining, parade & fireworks at Harris Park.

ATHENS: Fireworks at the park

LAFAYETTE: Friday night Fireworks show is on, but Freedom Fest celebration cancelled.

NICKAJACK LAKE: Hales Bar Marina is putting on a fireworks show Friday, July 3rd

__________________

Annual celebrations that have been cancelled so far

Pops on the River

Chattanooga Lookouts

Soddy Daisy

Collegedale

Middle Valley (Camp Columbus)

Signal Mountain (still selling BBQ)

Spring City

Greysville, TN