Mom To Mom – Create a Popsicle Stick Gift for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is almost here. Here’s a fun and creative way to make something for dad that he’s going to love. Dad knows he’s getting a homemade gift for Father’s Day, so we figured we’d step it up a little bit this year with this super cute popsicle stick gift. It’s very personable, and if you’ve got kids, depending on how many you have, you can create these awesome reasons why we love dad.

All you need to make this fun craft is 11 wide popsicle sticks, and some ribbon, and some tape, and a nice little pen. So, grab the kids, have them write on a separate piece of paper the reasons why they love dad, and then, whoever has the best hand writing gets to write on the popsicles. We’re going to do that last. We’re going to start building our little, fun, ladder, reasons why we love dad.

So, basically you are going to take tape or glue, whatever suits you the best. Now, if you’re going to use glue, make sure you have something underneath it, so you don’t glue it to the hard surface that you have. I used tape, which is super easy. Line them all up, then you’re going to take your ribbon, place it where you want it, and then, take the tape or glue and mash it down. And your final product is like a little ladder. Now is when you can actually write all your reasons on there.

We feel this little personal touch from the kids helps keep the true spirit of Father’s Day. Be sure to check out our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips. – Mandy Williamson