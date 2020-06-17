Chickamauga’s Buddy Gross Celebrates Early Win on Bassmaster Elite Series

Chickamauga’s Buddy Gross has been a pro angler for years.

He joined the prestigious Bassmaster Elite series this year, and in just his second tournament, he claimed a victory. Gross won at Lake Eufaula in Alabama over the weekend, taking home a first place check for $100,000.

Said Gross:”This was a dream of mine that I thought I would never do. We wound up looking up one day and needed. I didn’t have a job. I was actually unemployed. Had just qualified for the tour. I talked to my wife. I said what are we going to do? You us qualified to fish. Let’s try it.”

And Gross was living the dream on the FLW Tour.

He won two tournaments, cashing a check for 100-grand.

But Gross dreamed of bigger opportunities on the Bassmaster Elite series.

Said Gross:”In FLW I fished about 170 anglers and over here, I’m only fishing against 85 anglers. It gives you a better opportunity for the win. It’s all about business for us. This is how we make our living.”

At Lake Eufuala last week, Gross was 45th after day one.

But he moved up and made the cut for the 10th and final spot available to fish the last day.

Said Gross:”All of a sudden I catch a five-pounder. Then all of a sudden I catch another five-pounder. Within a couple of hours I caught two six-pounders. Then all of a sudden, I’m at 21 pounds with four fish, and then all I need is another.”

Reporter:”When you were going back in for the weigh-in, and you had all of those bass, did you think, I may have won this thing?”

Said Gross:”When all the camera people start showing up, and I start getting all these followers. I probably had ten boats following me at one time. Lot of people coming and hollering, so that told me I was getting close. 10th place weighs first, and then ninth, eigth, seven, all the way down to first. Right off the bat, I weighed my bag in. I got like a hot seat in the back of Toyota pick-up truck. We sit in it until we get kicked off or voted out I guess is what I’m trying to say. Until somebody beats my weight, I sit there. Fortunately I got to sit there and have a front row seat to everybody weighing in. Got all the way to the last guy, and I beat him. I got to go on stage and hold that heavy, heavy, beautiful, blue trophy.”

Gross will fish again next month in New York, and he says he can’t afford to let up.

Said Gross:”You know we’ve still got to finish in the top 35 or 40 to make the Bassmaster Classic, which is the biggest tournament in bass fishing. I have to be there for that one. That is my goal.”