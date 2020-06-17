Bradley Central QB Javin Burke Commits to the University of Virginia

Rick Nyman
Bradley Central’s Javin Burke has verbally committed to play college football at Virginia.
The dual-threat quarterback had nearly 3,000 yards of total offense last year, while helping lead the Bears to a 7-4 record.
24-7 Sports lists Burke as the nation’s 50th best ‘athlete prospect’, and he can’t wait to see how Virginia will utilize his athletic skills.

Said Burke:”They had a dude drafted who was a high school quarterback when he played in their secondary and got drafted. They say I’m exactly like him. Athletic. Able to play multiple positions. Able to think about things and be smart about it.”
Reporter:”Is it almost surreal to think that your football talents are taking you to a prestigious school like Virginia?”
Burke:”Yeah I wouldn’t have thought about this a long time ago.” (chuckles)

Burke added that he is on course to graduate from Bradley Central High School in December, so he would be able to enroll early at college.

Rick Nyman
