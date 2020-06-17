Bradley Central QB Javin Burke Commits to the University of Virginia

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
Bradley Central’s Javin Burke has verbally committed to play college football at Virginia.
The dual-threat quarterback had nearly 3,000 yards of total offense last year, while helping lead the Bears to a 7-4 record.
24-7 Sports lists Burke as the nation’s 50th best ‘athlete prospect’, and he can’t wait to see how Virginia will utilize his athletic skills.
Said Burke:”They had a dude drafted who was a high school quarterback when he played in their secondary and got drafted. They say I’m exactly like him. Athletic. Able to play multiple positions. Able to think about things and be smart about it.”
Reporter:”Is it almost surreal to think that your football talents are taking you to a prestigious school like Virginia?”
Burke:”Yeah I wouldn’t have thought about this a long time ago.” (chuckles)
- Advertisement -
Burke added that he is on course to graduate from Bradley Central High School in December, so he would be able to enroll early at college.
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.