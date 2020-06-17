My Best Me Health Tip – Know How Much Sugar To Take Everyday

How much sugar are we supposed to consume on a daily basis? The American Heart Association suggests that the average female should consume about 60 teaspoons of sugar per day and the average male should consume about 90 teaspoons of sugar per day.

Do you know what the sugar level of an average candy bar that most of us consume on a daily basis? Something like the Three Musketeers bar can have as much as eight teaspoons of sugar in one serving. Cereal that we eat on a daily basis, whether it’s Raisin Bran or Fruit Loops, can have as much as nine teaspoons of sugar per serving.

Pay attention to your sugar intake and this will go a long way. It doesn’t take much to exceed what is recommended for us to consume on the daily basis. Fruits are excellent for you because they average between half a teaspoon to two teaspoons of sugar. Make sure you check out the glycemic index of your fruits.

