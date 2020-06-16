Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – June 16th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warm, But Not Hot Through The Mid-Week … But The Weekend Will Be A Different Story!



Becoming fair through the morning. It will be comfortable again, with lows near 60 in the city – most areas will fall into the 50’s.

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy for with only spotty afternoon showers, mainly to the East. It will be pleasantly warm again with highs 80-82, and not oppressively humid.

Tonight: Fair and comfortable again for tonight with lows once again near 60, and away from the city expect mid & upper 50’s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy again for Wednesday with only stray late-day showers, but mainly dry with highs in the low 80’s. A little warmer for Thursday with highs in the mid 80’s. The heat returns Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 90. More heat and humidity for the weekend with highs back in the low 90’s both Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will return for next week.

87 & 66 are our seasonal highs and lows.

