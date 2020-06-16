United Airlines suspends Chattanooga to Chicago flights

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The government has approved a suspension of flights in Chattanooga by United Airlines.

The airline is temporarily ending flights to Chicago beginning on July 3rd.

Chattanooga is one of 11 cities hit by United Airlines suspensions.

The airline had just lifted suspensions of 150 flights the week before because of improving demand.

“We are optimistic that service to Chicago will resume as the air travel industry continues to rebound,” said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport.

“We are already experiencing a positive resurgence of travel and expect that to continue into summer and fall.”

If you already have a ticket, the airline will be in touch.