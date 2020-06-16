The Socks & Undies Show is all about comedy for a cause

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – One performer is using his comedy show to spread cheer, and help those in need.

Elvis Mujic (Moo-eech) is hosting the Socks and Undies Comedy Show this Saturday at Mayo’s Bar and Grill on Brainerd Road.

The show is filled with multiple acts throughout the night.

The entrance fee is fresh and clean socks and underwear.

Proceeds will be donated to members of the homeless community.

“I started this a year before corona hit the whole country. I started performing at shelters and I thought that was interesting and then I wanted to do something a little more meaningful to the regular shows that i have and it’s been really nice. People seem to really support it.”

The show starts at 7PM Saturday night.