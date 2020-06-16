Silverdale Detention reports 15 positive Covid-19 tests

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – CoreCivic says 15 inmates at the Silverdale Detention Center tested positive for Covid-19 in a facility-wide test last week.

Three of them had already been released by the time the results came back.

None of the employees tested positive.

CoreCivic Chief medical Officer Dr. Keith Ivens says “we have worked closely together with HCSO and state health officials to respond to this unprecedented situation appropriately, thoroughly and with care for the well-being of those entrusted to us and our communities.”

One staff member had tested positive before this new round of testing last week. They say none of the staff or inmates have shown symptoms of Covid-19.

Inmate and staff testing at Silverdale was conducted Wednesday, June 10 – Friday, June 12, 2020. The results are as follows:

Inmate Testing Staff Testing Total inmates tested: 711 Total employees tested: 204 Total negative results: 693 Total negative results: 204 Total positive results: 15 (+3 released prior to results received/notifications complete) Total positive results: 0 Pending tests: 0 Testing required: 19 (Unavailable for Testing)

Human resources is currently coordinating with employees who were not available for testing (i.e. not on duty, vacation) this week to ensure testing has been completed before they are permitted to enter the facility.

“The rate of infection at SDC is approximately 2.5%, which is well below what is being reported by other correctional systems nationally.”

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond stated, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our corrections staff have worked diligently with CoreCivic to follow CDC and local health department guidelines in order to mitigate potential exposure to COVIDS-19 at Silverdale Detention Facility. Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in our care have been quarantined in a separate area of the facility in order to mitigate further exposure.”

“I want to reassure those who may have family or friends incarcerated in Silverdale that we are doing everything in our power to ensure their safety and well-being during this pandemic,” noted Sheriff Jim Hammond.