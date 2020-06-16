Should I Replace My Home’s Siding?

Is your home’s siding getting to the end of its usable life? If the answer is yes, this summer may be the time to re-side your house. New siding can make a real difference in your home’s appearance. Beyond aesthetics, when you use the right material, new siding can provide increased protection for your home. We’re approaching the perfect season to re-side your house. Our Chattanooga Exteriors team put together a list five good reasons to re-side your house this summer:

Increase Curb Appeal

Replacing worn out, old siding with brand new, beautiful siding provides your curb appeal an immediate upgrade. Brand-new siding boosts your property’s aesthetic appeal and is certain to draw the eye. The most critical eye, of course, is your own; therefore, be certain to fully research siding color options and design before choosing the new siding for your house.

Increase Your Home’s Protection

As siding grows older, its capacity to protect your residence is diminished. Plus, if you do not take action, the structural elements under the siding could even become damaged by exposure to the elements and moisture. New siding gives you peace of mind and protects your home’s structure. The particular type of siding we use is flame and moisture resistant, protects against termites and pests, and is even resistant to climate change.

Reduce Your Maintenance Needs

As siding gets older, it typically requires more frequent maintenance. Re-siding your property will decrease maintenance needs, and save you both money and time on upkeep. Additionally, some siding materials, like Hardie board, are low maintenance, which makes them the perfect solution for homeowners who’d rather spend time appreciating their new siding vs. upkeeping!

Cost Savings

Some siding materials actually might assist you in increasing your energy savings. James Hardie is the only siding company that engineers siding and trim products for specific climates, ensuring that you get the best performance for your region. Plus, since fiber cement siding (unlike vinyl) is non-combustible and hail-damage resistant, it can sometimes help reduce home insurance premiums.

Reduce Environmental Impact

Brand-new siding materials are greener than they have ever been. James Hardie fiber cement siding is an environmentally friendly option. It is comprised of a mixture of sand, cement, and wood fiber which has been recycled from a prior wood fiber product.

Whether you’re over the up-keep, need solutions now or are simply ready to re-side your home, the team at Chattanooga Exteriors has custom solutions that protect your investment while saving you time and money. Give them a call to learn more about the many siding options available to homeowners in the Chattanooga area.

Chattanooga Exteriors

179 Hamm Road

Chattanooga, TN 37405

(423) 805-3800

https://chattanoogaexteriors.com