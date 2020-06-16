“New Normal” is setting in for local Covid-19 tests

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tuesday’s Covid-19 numbers from the Health Department don’t show any remarkable trends for positive tests… just a “new normal.”
They reported 52 new cases on Tuesday, which is in line with what we have seen for the past 6 days.
After seeing many spike days over the last month, we have actually seen fewer new cases in the last six days.
Last 6 days: 296 cases
Previous 6: 370 cases
Previous 6: 336 cases
Previous 6: 373 cases
The Health Department reports that 51% of all 1941 cases so far are still considered active (983 cases).
48% have recovered and 1% of the victims have died.
The hospital count has also plateaued so far this week, following the record highs of last week.
We have 44 people being treated for Covid-19 in area hospitals today, just like yesterday.
The number of ICU cases rose slightly to 14 over yesterday. That is still much lower than the 22 peak we set last week.